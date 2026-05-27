17-Year-Old Student Saachi Pasari Disrupts The Luxury Market With The Global Debut Of ‘Hangover’

What’s Next for the Brand

Industry observers note that digitally led fashion businesses are increasingly reducing reliance on traditional retail models. Brands targeting younger luxury shoppers are instead focusing on curated online drops, exclusivity-driven marketing, and community-led visibility. Hangover appears to be following this approach, using selective releases and highly stylized visual branding to create demand rather than pursuing large-scale inventory expansion. The brand is now preparing for future monthly drops while also exploring physical retail expansion in Mumbai. According to the company, plans are underway for a flagship storefront that would allow customers to experience the garments, fabrics, and detailing in person. As India’s independent luxury fashion space continues to evolve, Hangover represents a new generation of youth-led labels blending handcrafted design, digital-first strategy, and limited-edition exclusivity. Its early response suggests there is increasing appetite among younger consumers for contemporary Indian brands that combine premium craftsmanship with modern nightlife-inspired aesthetics.