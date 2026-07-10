Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm To Be Acquired By Airties

Pramod Gummaraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Aprecomm, said, “Joining Airties, the industry’s pioneer and leader in advancing connectivity experience, is a strong validation of the vision that has shaped Aprecomm from the start. Aprecomm was built with the belief that every service provider should be able to deliver a far more intelligent and reliable broadband experience. This combination gives us a broader platform to take that vision further and extend our impact across more markets globally.”