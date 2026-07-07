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Aastha Spintex Shares End Flat in Market Debut Trade

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd got subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday last week

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Shares of textile manufacturer Aastha Spintex on Monday ended flat after making a disappointing debut on the stock exchanges.

The stock started trading at ₹ 130, down 4.41 % from the issue price of ₹ 136, on BSE and NSE.

It later ended at ₹ 136.45, marginally higher by 0.33 % on the BSE.

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At the NSE, the shares closed at ₹ 136.49, up 0.36 %.

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The company's market valuation stood at ₹ 602.32 crore.

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd got subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The ₹ 170-crore IPO had a price band of ₹ 125-136 per equity share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards part payment for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd, funding the working capital requirements of the acquired company through inter-corporate deposits and for general corporate purposes.

Aastha Spintex manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns, cotton bales and related by-products from its integrated spinning and ginning facility in Halvad, Gujarat's Morbi district.

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