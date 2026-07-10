TaskUs India Reinforces Its Commitment to Inclusion Through Pride Month Celebrations and Diversity Hiring Initiatives

Commenting on the initiatives, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead, TaskUs India, said, “At TaskUs, inclusion is not a campaign that begins and ends with Pride Month. It is a fundamental part of who we are and how we build our culture every single day. We believe that innovation thrives when people feel respected, heard and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. Our continued engagement with the diverse communities reflects our commitment to creating opportunities that are equitable, fostering workplaces where everyone has a genuine sense of belonging and ensuring that inclusion remains embedded across every aspect of our people’s practices. Pride is not only about celebration. It is about listening, learning and taking meaningful action that creates lasting impact.”