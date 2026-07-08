Knack Packaging Shares Jump Nearly 11 Pc in Market Debut Trade

Shares of packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd listed with a premium of nearly 11 %against the issue price of ₹170 on Wednesday.
The stock started trading at ₹186, registering a jump of 9.41 %from the issue price on the BSE. It further surged 12.94 %to ₹192.
At the NSE, the stock was listed at ₹188, up 10.58 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹2,275.99 crore.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 83.33 times, on the final day of bidding on Friday last week.
The ₹439.5-crore IPO had a price band of ₹161-170 per share.
The public offer had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹380 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 35 lakh equity shares worth ₹59.5 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Borisana, Kadi in Gujarat's Mehsana district, while remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Knack Packaging is an integrated, innovation-driven and export-oriented packaging solutions provider. It manufactures customised Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags and PLWPP pinch bottom bags, catering to various sectors, including food products and pet foods.