Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition To Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

“India’s saree market alone is estimated at nearly US$12 billion, and almost every saree, bridal outfit, or festive ensemble is completed by one essential garment: the blouse. We estimate that nearly 80 to 100 crore blouse pieces are created or customized every year, yet this segment has never had a dedicated national platform. This competition is about celebrating the millions of skilled women, tailors, and professionals who contribute to India’s apparel industry every day, and creating a national stage where their talent finally gets the recognition it deserves,” said Mohit Gadhiya, Co-Founder, Raja Rani Coaching.