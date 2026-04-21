Platinum Stellar By Platinum Corp. With Sussanne Khan: Bespoke Presidential Suites In Santacruz West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: In a market crowded with luxury developments, Platinum Stellar stands out in a league of its own. The latest offering from the acclaimed Platinum Corp., a developer backed by over 15 years of trust and 1.75 million sq. ft delivered across Mumbai’s prime suburbs, Platinum Stellar offers expansive, immersive living experiences tailored for the city’s most discerning homebuyers and investors. The project’s design-first approach and understated approach to luxury is underscored by a design collaboration with celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, whose expert touch accentuates the depth and character of the project’s distinct design language.

Platinum Stellar: Bespoke Presidential Suites at Main Avenue, Santacruz West

The project’s design-first approach to luxury living is helmed by a collaboration with Sussanne Khan

From spatial planning and proportions to arrival experience and amenities, every element is curated to deliver a cohesive, elevated lifestyle

Platinum Stellar will be the newest landmark with bespoke Presidential Suites at Main Avenue, one of Mumbai’s most coveted residential neighbourhoods

Platinum Stellar has been designed as an ode to evolved homeowners who calibrate homes as more than just living spaces but as expansive, immersive living experiences. This differentiation is apparent in every element of the project, especially in its uncompromising approach to detail and experience – from a commanding Modern Classic entryway to grand proportions and thoughtfully curated spaces, every element is designed to evoke scale, elegance, and presence. This version of luxury transcends everyday functionality to evoke experiences that are emotional and deeply intentional.

The residences at Platinum Stellar are large and bespoke to suit every homeowner’s individual requirements. Platinum Corp.’s vision is to develop this building community in a very unique manner, where no two homes are identical. Platinum Stellar is thus a rare expression of status, design, and elevated living.