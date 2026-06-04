Alcostar Group Launches Three Beverage Brands in Chhattisgarh

Alcostar Group launched three brands in Chhattisgarh: Sherry Platinum Whisky, Royal General Gold Whisky and KIEV Vodka.
The company is targeting high-potential regional markets with a consumer-focused, premium portfolio.
It plans to grow through retail visibility, trade partnerships and wider distribution across the state.
Alco-beverage company Alcostar Group has launched its three brands in Chhattisgarh as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in high-potential regional markets across India, a release said on Wednesday.
The company has introduced Sherry Platinum Whisky, Royal General Gold Whisky and KIEV Vodka in the state, the company said in the release.
The expansion reflects Alcostar Group's broader strategy of building a diversified, consumer-focused portfolio and expanding its footprint in emerging markets, it said.
"Chhattisgarh is an important growth market for us, and this launch reflects our continued focus on expanding into high-potential regions across India. With Sherry Platinum Whisky, KIEV Vodka and Royal General Gold, our objective is to offer consumers quality-driven brands that align with evolving lifestyle preferences and premium aspirations," said Arundeep Singla, Chairman and Managing Director of Alcostar Group of Companies.
Chhattisgarh has emerged as a significant opportunity in India's alco-beverage sector, driven by sustained urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, a growing hospitality and retail ecosystem, and an increasingly brand-conscious consumer base, the release said.
The company said its entry into the state is backed by a structured long-term strategy focused on establishing strong retail visibility, building trade partnerships and ensuring sustained consumer engagement across Chhattisgarh.
The company aims to strengthen its market presence in the state through an extensive distribution network and a portfolio tailored to evolving consumer preferences, it added.