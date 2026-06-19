Mahindra Lifespaces Buys 15-Acre Land in Mumbai to Build ₹5,600 Cr Housing Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has acquired a 15-acre land parcel in Kandivali East, Mumbai,
The development, with an estimated potential of 1.8 million square feet, is expected to generate revenue of about ₹5,600 crore
Reinforcing the company’s growing footprint in India’s residential real estate market.
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers has acquired a 15-acre land parcel in Mumbai to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹5,600 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the land parcel is located at Kandivali East, Mumbai.
The project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹5,600 crore and development potential of around 1.8 million square feet.
The land has been acquired through a competitive bidding process, the company said, but did not disclose the bid value.
Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers' development footprint spans 53.65 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.
It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/ management at its integrated developments/ industrial clusters across four locations.