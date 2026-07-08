Parul University Secures Prestigious PLATINUM+ Band, Ranked Among India’s Top 10 Institutions In OBE Rankings 2026

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping an education system where learning is assessed not only through academic achievement but also through the competencies, values, and practical abilities our students build across their academic journey. Outcome Based Education helps us prepare graduates who are novel, industry-ready, socially responsible, and ready to contribute meaningfully to society. This milestone belongs to our faculty, students, researchers, alumni, industry partners, and every stakeholder who continues to strengthen the culture of excellence at Parul University.”