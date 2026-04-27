Why Iran’s New Hormuz Proposal May Not Work for the US

What Trump Is Signalling

Trump, for his part, showed little inclination over the weekend to ease the pressure. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, he indicated he wanted to maintain the naval blockade choking off Iran's oil exports, banking on economic pain to force Tehran's hand in the coming weeks. "When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system... if for any reason this line is closed... what happens is that line explodes from within," he said, suggesting Iran had only days of capacity to absorb the pressure.