Cipla Secures VAI Status for Goa Plant After USFDA Inspection

USFDA has classified Cipla’s Verna, Goa facility inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
The inspection covered both routine GMP checks and a pre-approval review conducted in April 2026.
The classification signals observations that do not require mandatory regulatory action.
Homegrown pharmaceutical major Cipla said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
The inspection was carried out between April 6 and April 17, 2026. It included a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) review as well as a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI), according to the company.
VAI classification indicates that the USFDA has noted certain observations during the inspection, but no further regulatory action is required at this stage.
Regulatory Review and Compliance Status
Cipla said the inspection covered manufacturing practices at its Goa facility, which is part of its wider global production network. The company operates 46 manufacturing sites across India and overseas and supplies medicines to more than 80 markets.
The USFDA decision places the facility under VAI status, indicating that corrective actions, if any, are expected to be addressed by the company without further enforcement escalation.
Cipla has a significant presence in regulated markets such as North America, South Africa, and Europe, and routinely undergoes inspections from global health authorities
Financial Performance
Cipla reported a sharp 55.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹542.51 crore in the March quarter, compared with ₹1,214.14 crore in the same period last year. The fall was driven mainly by weakness in its North American business and higher operating expenses.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹6,541.2 crore, slightly lower than ₹6,729.69 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose to ₹5,982.3 crore from ₹5,514.85 crore in the corresponding quarter, adding pressure on margins.
North America sales fell 26% to ₹1,414 crore from ₹1,919 crore a year earlier, reflecting softer demand in the region. In contrast, the company’s “One India” business continued to outperform, rising 15% to ₹3,007 crore from ₹2,622 crore in the same period last year.
For the full financial year FY26, Cipla reported consolidated net profit of ₹3,861.74 crore versus ₹5,269.2 crore in FY25. Annual revenue, however, rose to ₹28,162.59 crore from ₹27,547.62 crore, indicating steady underlying growth despite profitability pressures.