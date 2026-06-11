TCS Teams Up With Anthropic, Plans Claude Access for 50,000 Employees

Tata Consultancy Services has formed a global strategic partnership with Anthropic to deploy joint AI solutions built on the Claude family of models.
TCS will create a dedicated business unit and roll out Claude to 50,000 staff across key functions.
The partnership appears at a time when investors are concerned that AI tools will disrupt the traditional business model in India.
Tata Consultancy Services announced a global strategic partnership with Anthropic on Thursday, according to a stock filing.
As part of the deal, TCS will set up a dedicated business unit focused on deploying joint industry solutions and building expertise around Anthropic's Claude family of models, with early access to Claude.
TCS will equip 50,000 associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales functions with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing. The internal deployment is designed to give TCS first-hand operational experience in transforming its own functions, with those insights then applied directly to client engagements.
The company reported a consolidated revenue generation of over $30 billion in the previous fiscal year.
According to the filing, TCS and Anthropic will jointly take AI solutions to market across financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom and medtech.
Together, both companies will co-innovate on domain-specific workflows, modernisation and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS's consulting, engineering and managed services capabilities.
What Did Both Companies' Leadership Say
"We built Claude to be safe, trusted, and helpful, particularly in contexts where accuracy matters most," said Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, adding that this partnership will deepen the company's commitment to India, its second-largest market.
Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, said, “This partnership reflects our shared conviction that AI will be foundational and transformative for enterprises worldwide."
These remarks come after the Chairman laid out an ambitious vision for AI's role at the company, predicting that over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees.
Anthropic's AI Plugin Dragged IT Stocks
The TCS and Anthropic partnership appears at a time when investors are concerned that AI tools will disrupt the traditional, labour-intensive business model of India, according to a Reuters report.
In February, Anthropic released a set of new AI tools for legal firms and corporate legal teams. The announcement immediately led to a sharp decline in share prices of European software companies, US technology firms, and Indian IT stocks, reported NDTV.
Shares of firms, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, dropped as much as 6% within two days of release.