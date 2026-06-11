Not Just Elon: SpaceX IPO Set to Create 4,400 Employee Millionaires

More than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees could become millionaires through the company's IPO.
Around 400 employees are expected to hold stock worth at least $100 million.
The listing is shaping up to be one of the largest IPOs in history, with investor demand reportedly exceeding $250 billion.
As SpaceX prepares for its highly anticipated stock market debut, thousands of current and former employees could see life-changing gains from the shares they accumulated while working at the company.
According to a report by The New York Times, citing an analysis by investment platform Hill.com, more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees are likely to become millionaires through the IPO. Of those, roughly 400 are expected to hold stock worth $100 million or more.
The figures highlight how the wealth generated by SpaceX's public listing could extend beyond founder Elon Musk and early investors to employees across different levels of the company.
Employees Set for Massive Wealth Creation
Unlike many public listings where founders and a small group of investors capture most of the gains, SpaceX's IPO could create wealth for thousands of workers who received company stock as part of their compensation.
Andrew Benson, founder and chief executive of Hill.com, told The New York Times that such outcomes are rare. “You’re usually only going to see the founders become billionaires,” Benson said.
“It’s uncommon to have 400 people at that threshold” of $100 million, he added, describing the scale of wealth creation as extraordinary.
The report highlighted examples of former employees whose stock holdings have grown significantly as SpaceX's valuation surged in private markets over the years.
IPO Draws Huge Investor Demand
SpaceX's planned IPO has emerged as one of the most closely watched market debuts in recent years. According to Reuters, investor demand has crossed $250 billion for an offering seeking about $75 billion. The deal is reportedly oversubscribed by around 3.5 to 4 times, underlining strong investor appetite ahead of what could become the largest IPO in history.
The Elon Musk-led company is expected to make its market debut on June 12 at a valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion, reflecting investor enthusiasm around its leadership in rocket launches, satellite internet and emerging AI opportunities.
Spotlight on Musk's Growing Fortune
The IPO is also expected to further boost Musk's wealth. Recent estimates place his net worth at $788.8 billion, with market observers increasingly discussing whether he could become the world's first trillionaire if SpaceX lists at expected valuations.
However, one of the biggest stories emerging from the IPO may be the thousands of SpaceX employees who stand to share in the company's success, turning years of stock-based compensation into substantial personal wealth.