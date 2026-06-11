Uni Seoul Raises ₹35 Cr in Series A to Fuel Retail Expansion, Quick Commerce Push

Uni Seoul has raised ₹35 crore in a Series A funding round led by Riverwalk Holdings and Sauce.
The company plans to use the funds to expand its offline presence, strengthen its supply chain and launch on quick-commerce platforms.
The retailer aims to build 500 touchpoints over the next five years while scaling its presence across premium malls and high streets.
Lifestyle retail brand Uni Seoul has raised ₹35 crore in a Series A funding round co-led by Riverwalk Holdings and Sauce, with participation from Panthera Peak Ventures and existing angel investors, according to a company statement.
The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its offline retail footprint, strengthen supply chain capabilities and enter India's growing quick-commerce market.
Founded by Gaurav Karmani and Mohit Khurana, Uni Seoul currently operates 15 stores across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The brand sells products across categories such as plush toys, home décor, stationery, bags, beauty products and gifts.
Expansion Plans Take Centre Stage
Uni Seoul said it plans to scale from 15 stores to more than 50 outlets in the near term, with a long-term goal of building 500 retail touchpoints across India over the next five years.
The company will focus on premium malls and high streets in Tier-1 cities while also exploring multiple retail formats as part of its expansion strategy.
Mohit Khurana, Co-Founder of Uni Seoul, said the company is now moving from validation to scale. “The consumer love we've seen across our stores tells us the category is real and the timing is right. This raise is about going from proof-of-concept to scale—500 touchpoints, quick commerce and deeper city penetration,” he said.
Quick Commerce and Product Expansion
Apart from offline growth, Uni Seoul plans to launch on leading quick-commerce platforms as non-grocery categories continue to gain traction.
The company believes its product portfolio is well-suited for impulse purchases and gifting, categories that are seeing growing demand on platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.
Gaurav Karmani, Co-Founder of Uni Seoul, said the funding will help the company expand its product assortment and improve customer experience. “With this capital, we get to do that at a scale we've always wanted—more SKUs, tighter visual merchandising standards across every store, and a product experience that's consistent whether you're walking into our Bengaluru flagship or discovering us online,” he said.
Investors said the company has built strong consumer appeal while maintaining capital discipline, giving them confidence in its next phase of growth.