Trump Signals Iran Deal Progress — But Key Flashpoints Remain Unresolved

Trump said Iran-US negotiations are progressing, with reports suggesting a proposed deal could include a 60-day ceasefire extension and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Key sticking points remain over Iran’s uranium enrichment, missile programme, sanctions relief, and access to nearly $25 billion in frozen overseas assets.
The talks carry major global implications, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have already triggered energy price spikes and supply chain concerns worldwide.
US President Donald Trump has signalled progress in the Iran-US peace talks, with Trump instructing negotiators “not to rush into a deal.” As per a BBC report, the proposed agreement involves a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a plan for broader negotiations on Iran’s nuclear future.
Iranian officials also gave optimistic yet cautious signals over the weekend, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei saying the two sides are both “very close and very far” from reaching an agreement.
According to reports, the scope of the proposed agreement also covers wider political tensions and regional stability, including sanctions relief, missile capabilities, and control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The deal has sparked debate in the US as well, with some Republicans warning that the agreement could strengthen Iran’s regional posture.
Iran’s Nuclear Posture
The first round of negotiations, held on April 11, yielded no significant outcome following disagreements over Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The US demanded a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment and the surrender of all highly enriched uranium stockpiles. Tehran dismissed the demands as “excessive.”
With multiple proposals later submitted by both sides, Iran reiterated that nuclear issues would be addressed in later phases of the talks, rather than in the initial framework.
Moreover, earlier proposals from Washington also demanded limiting or dismantling Iran’s missile capabilities, though the current proposal does not directly address the issue.
Regional powers, including Israel, continue to view Iran’s missile programme as a security threat.
Supply Chain Disruption
Since the onset of the Iran-US war, the Strait of Hormuz has been practically shut, disrupting global supply chains and sending energy prices soaring.
The US wants uninterrupted global shipping through the waterway, while Iran is leveraging its control to seek the lifting of restrictions and recognition of its influence over the strait.
Reports suggest Tehran will not return the strait to its pre-war status, even if it allows free passage without tolls.
Frozen Assets Worth Billions
Beyond sanctions relief, Iran is also seeking access to frozen overseas assets worth nearly $25 billion. As per reports, the US has hinted that the unfreezing of assets will be conditional on Iran complying with Washington’s nuclear demands.
Addressing Regional Proxy Wars
Further, the initial temporary ceasefire also addressed broader regional issues, including the conflicts in Lebanon and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Israel has continued its attacks on Beirut despite the ceasefire and stated that the Lebanon issue does not fall under the current framework. Tel Aviv has maintained that it will continue efforts to eradicate Hezbollah.
For the latest negotiations, Tehran has signalled that the ceasefire could extend to multiple fronts, including addressing the conflict in Lebanon, while US officials have not confirmed whether Hezbollah or other groups are formally involved in the deal.
All eyes are now on the details and developments surrounding the Iran-US agreement. While Trump has repeatedly said the deal is close and negotiations are “largely done,” he has insisted that the agreement would be significantly different from the 2015 nuclear deal.