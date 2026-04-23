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The core issue is the prevailing mentality among certain countries that they have the right to attack others and act with impunity. This mindset has led to injustice and instability globally. There is a clear double standard—actions by powerful nations often go unchecked by international organisations. We all saw what United States did with the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the world and the international organisations did nothing. Similarly, the whole world saw how the US and Israel unleashed the war against Iran.

We believe this mentality must change. There should be equality among nations, without any country claiming superiority over others. The future depends on nations standing up against oppression and these double standards. We are hopeful that this will eventually lead to a more peaceful world.