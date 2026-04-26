Trump, Top US Leaders Evacuated After Shooting Scare at White House Dinner: Here’s What We Know

Trump and US leaders evacuated after shooting incident near White House dinner.
Suspect armed with guns and knives acted alone, authorities confirm after arrest.
Secret Service secured venue swiftly; injured officer protected by bulletproof vest.
US President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Sunday due to a ‘security incident’ as loud bangs were heard at the venue, reported The Associated Press.
The suspect in the shooting incident was reportedly carrying guns and knives and suspected to be acting alone.
"We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved," reported The Associated Press citing Mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser. "At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor," she stated. She further added that there does not appear to be any sort of danger to the public.
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges.
Trump was addressing reporters at the White House after he and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.
The shooting suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.
Trump was uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after a shooting incident outside the ballroom.
One law enforcement official said a gunman had opened fire. A law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be OK, one officer told The Associated Press. The FBI said a suspect was in custody but had no details.
The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. Audible gasps echoed through the ballroom as guests realised something was happening. Hundreds of journalists got on phones to call in information.
Inside White House Correspondents' Dinner
According to BBC, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an annual high-profile event in Washington that draws top government officials, journalists and celebrities. Over the years it has become a major social event with a number of parties and other events taking place throughout the city in addition to the dinner itself.
But the event serves a noble purpose at its heart: raising money to assist aspiring students of journalism. The White House Correspondents’ Association offers scholarships and mentorship, pairing students with veteran White House reporters and inviting them to the dinner.
Security Protocols During Incidents
US Secret Service protocols ensure high-profile leaders are protected by layered security and rapid evacuation in the event of threats.
These responses include immediate threat neutralisation, perimeter control and coordination with local law enforcement agencies, the United States Secret Service says. These measures are designed to reduce risk and to preserve continuity of government operations in emergency situations.