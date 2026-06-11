Manam Chocolate Raises $9 Million to Fuel Expansion Plans

Manam Chocolate has raised $9 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium.
The premium craft chocolate brand plans to use the capital to expand its retail presence, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.
Through its parent company, Distinct Origins, Manam works with more than 250 cacao farmers in Andhra Pradesh and operates one of the country's largest cacao fermentation facilities.
Premium craft chocolate brand Manam Chocolate has raised $9 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium, the company said in a press release.
The company looks to accelerate expansion and strengthen its position in India's fast-growing premium food and beverage segment, the release said.
As per the company statement, the fresh capital will be used to support its expansion plans, including the launch of new retail destinations across the Delhi-NCR region over the next 12 months.
Founded in 2021 by Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Chaitanya Muppala, Manam Chocolate currently operates experiential retail formats including its flagship Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, a beverage bar in Hyderabad's Knowledge City, and a recently launched outlet at Eldeco Centre in New Delhi. It also sells products through direct-to-consumer channels across India.
Investors Bet on Indian Cacao
Commenting on the fundraise, Muppala said the investment marks an important milestone in the company's efforts to build a globally recognised Indian craft chocolate brand.
"We have focused on strengthening every part of the value chain, from cacao cultivation and fermentation to chocolate making and retail experiences. This investment will help us scale further, expand into key markets and continue showcasing the potential of Indian cacao," he said.
Omnivore Partner Reihem Roy said the investment reflects growing interest in origin-led consumer brands that create value at the farm level while reducing exposure to commodity price volatility.
"Premium consumer brands like Manam Chocolate demonstrate how farmer-linked supply chains can improve livelihoods while building resilient food systems," Roy said.
The fundraise comes as investors increasingly back premium consumer brands with strong supply-chain integration, traceability, and differentiated product offerings aimed at both domestic and international markets.