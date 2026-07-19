Raj Kundra Loses UK Court Battle; Ordered to Pay $4.94 Million in Rajasthan Royals Shareholding Fight

The High Court of Justice in England and Wales ordered former Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra to pay $4.94 million to Emerging Media Ventures (EMV), ruling that the company lawfully terminated a 2019 settlement agreement.

The court also issued a permanent anti-suit injunction, restraining Kundra and Kuki Investments from pursuing related proceedings before India's NCLT or other courts outside England.