DRI Seizes 15 kg Methamphetamine, 85 Lakh Smuggled Cigarettes, 2 Pak-Made Pistols in Nationwide Ops

DRI seized methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, smuggled cigarettes and Pakistan-made pistols in coordinated operations across four locations.
Five people were arrested as investigations pointed to cross-border smuggling routes involving Myanmar, Dubai and Pakistan.
The operations targeted narcotics trafficking, illegal tobacco imports and cross-border arms smuggling.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have seized 15 kg Methamphetamine tablets, around 4 kg pseudoephedrine, nearly 85 lakh smuggled cigarettes, and two drone-dropped Pakistan-made pistols, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
Five people were arrested in connection with these operations.
On July 15, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a truck on the Aizawl-Champhai Road in Mizoram. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ingeniously concealed, brick-shaped packets containing 15 kg methamphetamine tablets.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the narcotic drugs were smuggled from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram. One person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.
On July 16, in another intelligence-led operation, DRI officers intercepted an import container at Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, which arrived from Dubai and was declared to contain "Plastic Storage Boxes".
Examination, however, revealed that it was packed with nearly 85 lakh sticks of foreign-made Gold Flake brand cigarettes. The smuggled cigarettes, valued at ₹20 crore, were seized, the ministry said in a statement.
On July 17, DRI officers in Punjab, acting on specific intelligence, recovered two drone-dropped parcels near the International Border in the Amritsar sector.
Examination of the parcels led to the recovery of two Pakistan-made pistols with magazines. The firearms were handed over to the jurisdictional police for necessary action under the Arms Act, 1959.
On the same day, DRI officers in Chennai seized around 4 kg pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine.
The contraband was concealed inside a specially fabricated cavity within the premises that was raided. Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized Pseudoephedrine was intended to be illegally exported abroad. Four persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.