Income Tax Changes, Supreme Court Expansion: Big Bills to Watch in Parliament's Upcoming Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will run from July 20 to August 13, with the government planning to introduce five new bills and take up two pending legislations for discussion.
Key proposals include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, MSME Development (Amendment) Bill, and amendments to birth registration and national honour laws.
The Opposition is expected to target the government over issues including the NEET-UG paper leak, Operation Sindoor casualties, Sonam Wangchuk's transfer, foreign policy, and proposed legislations, setting the stage for a stormy session.
The Union government plans to introduce five new pieces of legislation and debate two pending bills during the upcoming Monsoon Session. The legislative sitting will run from July 20 to August 13.
The agenda features key proposals covering income tax reforms, raising the number of Supreme Court judges and modifying birth registration alongside MSME laws.
This period marks the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. The session promises intense parliamentary debate as political divisions deepen across both Houses.
Key Legislative Agenda
Parliament will review two fresh legislative texts designed to formalise recent ordinances. These comprise the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Lawmakers will also evaluate three further new draft laws during the session.
These new drafts include the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Authorities will additionally table the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Legislators must also consider two previously introduced drafts. The Lok Sabha received the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 on March 25, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 debuted on December 15, 2025 before being sent to a Joint Committee.
Opposition Strategy and Friction
The central administration scheduled an all-party consultation on July 19 to outline its legislative priorities. Opposition leaders plan to gather on the session's opening day on July 20 to formulate a unified parliamentary approach.
Adversaries intend to challenge the government over multiple recent controversies.
These include the NEET-UG examination paper leak, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments regarding Operation Sindoor casualties, activist Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to a medical facility and foreign policy developments.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party would strongly oppose the "Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the National Food Security Act, and any move to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill".
Political Realignments Ahead
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju requested Trinamool Congress rebel lawmakers Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to attend the July 19 meeting.
Dastidar currently functions as the Chief Whip for the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
This outreach highlights significant shifting political allegiances. 20 former TMC parliamentarians joined the NCPI to back the National Democratic Alliance.
The Lok Sabha Speaker recently approved their request for separate seating arrangements.
Further realignments saw six Shiv Sena (UBT) lower house members shift to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. Earlier, seven Aam Aadmi Party members of the Rajya Sabha defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The Congress stated the ruling coalition is engineering these defections to establish a two-thirds parliamentary majority.