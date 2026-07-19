Inside the Legal Campaign That Freed Gautam Adani From US Prosecution

The submissions included a 118-page letter accompanied by a nine-page cover memo, a 12-page supplemental brief, and two slide presentations - 95 pages in February and 35 pages in April - laying out what the firm characterized as fatal flaws in the case: an improper extraterritorial reach of US securities law, statements the government treated as actionable that Second Circuit precedent would not support, and bribery allegations Giuffra called "implausible, internally inconsistent, and highly dependent on potential testimony that would lack credibility." Layered on top of the legal briefing was an unusual concentration of outside expertise. Four specialists - a Harvard Law School securities professor, a former acting chair of the SEC, a former chief justice of India's Supreme Court, and a former head of India's Central Electricity Authority - together contributed close to 200 pages of reports, addressing everything from the materiality of Adani Green's public statements to bond investors, to the adequacy of India's own anti-corruption enforcement apparatus, to the technical mechanics of India's renewable-energy bidding process. A related 151-page deck went separately to the SEC in March.