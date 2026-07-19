Samsung Shakes Up US Operations With Job Cuts and Texas HQ Move

Samsung Electronics America is moving its US headquarters from New Jersey to Plano, Texas, affecting 739 roles in New Jersey, while around 100 employees have also been laid off in Texas.
The company says the move is aimed at improving collaboration by bringing teams together within Texas' growing technology and AI ecosystem.
The restructuring comes as Samsung's semiconductor division benefits from the AI boom, while its consumer electronics and mobile businesses face margin pressures.
Samsung Electronics America (SEA) is relocating its US headquarters from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, to Plano, Texas, a move that has resulted in hundreds of job cuts and employee relocations as the South Korean technology giant reshapes its consumer electronics business.
The restructuring has affected 739 positions in New Jersey. While many employees have been offered the option to relocate to Texas, others have been laid off, according to company documents and sources familiar with the matter.
Separately, around 100 employees at Samsung's Plano office have also lost their jobs, including workers from the mobile business.
A June 30 internal notice described the move as part of an "enterprise-wide reduction in force" that had a significant impact across the organisation.
Headquarters Move Reshapes Workforce
Samsung said the headquarters relocation is intended to improve collaboration by bringing more teams together within Texas' expanding technology and artificial intelligence ecosystem.
The company acknowledged that the transition could result in workforce changes, including employees who choose not to relocate or functions being reorganised to better align with business priorities.
At the same time, Samsung stressed that the restructuring is limited to its US consumer electronics operations and does not represent a broader global overhaul of the business.
The move comes less than a year after SEA inaugurated its new office in New Jersey. At the time, the company employed nearly 1,200 people in the state, while Samsung Electronics as a whole had 11,770 employees across the US at the end of 2025, including its semiconductor workforce.
Texas Strengthens Its Position as a Tech Hub
Samsung's decision adds to a growing list of technology companies, including Tesla and Oracle, that have expanded or shifted major operations to Texas.
The state has become an attractive destination for technology firms because of its business-friendly policies and lower taxes.
Samsung already operates semiconductor manufacturing facilities and a major mobile business hub in Plano.
Separately, Samsung's IT services affiliate, Samsung SDS America, has notified authorities of 179 potential job reductions at its New Jersey office. The company clarified that these changes are linked to its own headquarters relocation and are separate from SEA's restructuring.
AI Boom Drives Strategic Shift
The restructuring comes as Samsung's businesses experience sharply different fortunes.
Its semiconductor division continues to benefit from booming demand for artificial intelligence chips and is expected to post a nearly 19-fold increase in second-quarter profit.
The company has also announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding chip manufacturing.
In contrast, Samsung's consumer electronics business is under pressure.
The mobile division is projected to report its first-ever loss as it faces stiff competition from Apple, rising semiconductor costs and growing competition from Chinese brands such as TCL and Hisense in televisions and home appliances.
The latest workforce reductions reflect a wider trend across the technology industry, with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta cutting jobs while redirecting investments towards AI infrastructure and semiconductor development.