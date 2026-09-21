UPI vs Cards vs Cash: How The Cost Of Payments Stack Up Against Each Other

The ₹20 does not go to the government. It is shared across the payment ecosystem. Under the NPCI framework, Utkarsh Bhatnagar, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, breaks it down as ₹8 for the issuing bank, ₹6 for the acquiring bank, ₹4 for the UPI app and ₹2 for the sponsor bank. But for the merchant, where the money goes matters less than what it takes away.