UP CM Urges Youth To Leverage Int'l Trade Show, Says MSME, ODOP Initiatives Created Over 4 Cr Jobs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state's MSME sector and One District One Product (ODOP) initiative had generated more than four crore employment opportunities, while urging youth to make use of the UP International Trade Show as a platform to explore new markets and opportunities.
In an open letter to the people of the state ahead of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Adityanath said the event was conceived to give products from the state a global platform.
"The UP International Trade Show was started in 2023 with the objective of giving the products of Uttar Pradesh a global platform and ensuring that the hard work of our artisans, entrepreneurs and food producers is recognised by the world," the chief minister said.
Recalling the government's focus on employment generation, Adityanath said, "...Today, I am satisfied that more than 4 crore employment opportunities have been created through initiatives such as the MSME sector and ODOP alone." "Inspired by this success, a new initiative such as 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) has also been started," he added.
The state's exports, he said, now account for more than ₹2 lakh crore, while investments worth ₹15 lakh crore had been grounded.
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The CM said the state's strength was not limited to its market and manpower but also included the skills of its youth and the talent of artisans and entrepreneurs.
He said initiatives, including the Startup Policy-2026 and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana were providing opportunities in innovation, skill development, product development and access to markets.
Adityanath said the participation of young people and entrepreneurs would help take local capabilities to global markets and contribute to the state's target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy and realising the vision of a developed UP.