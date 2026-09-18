This resulted in a 1-1 split among the two Tata Trusts nominees. That is the first point that makes the voting maths less intuitive. Reports claim that, ahead of the meeting, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) had sought to restrain Srinivasan from participating in or voting on matters relating to the proposed listing of Tata Sons. Srinivasan rejected the move, arguing that he was a joint nominee of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and that one Trust could not unilaterally prevent him from exercising his rights as a director.