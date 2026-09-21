Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To See Huge Infra Expansion: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be the next “big thing” and appealed to industries to scale up investments.
He highlighted the government's efforts to expand infrastructure across the state, saying the government is trying to develop a new integrated ecosystem in Maharashtra.
"The next big thing is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (in Marathwada) and Nagpur (in Vidarbha region). If you are not investing there, you are missing out on something. Whoever does not invest here in ten years will regret," the chief minister said while interacting with industrialists at a programme organised by Avaada group in Nagpur.
Fadnavis said the government is developing New Nagpur near the Samruddhi Expressway.
"The New Nagpur is being developed on about 2,000 acres as a central business district just like BKC in Mumbai. New Nagpur will have the most modern infrastructure. For example, as we see in GIFT City where all utilities run through tunnels, that kind of infrastructure is being created in New Nagpur," he said.
The chief minister added that whether it's GCC, advanced manufacturing, or smart industry, the government is preparing the entire ecosystem for it.
Fadnavis said 50% of land acquisition is completed for the New Nagpur project, and the rest will be in the next three months. "After that, infrastructure will be developed," he added.
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"We will create an ecosystem where investors from Mumbai will inevitably want to come. It is a big opportunity which we are offering to them," he said.