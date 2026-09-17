India's Semiconductor Ecosystem Expanding, Opening New Opportunities For Investment & Growth: PM

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 expanded outlay to $13.5 billion from $8 billion in the first phase, he said, adding, "Be it policies, regulatory framework...whatever is needed for you (manufacturers) to succeed, government is taking all steps and efforts to ensure that." The Indian economy is expanding rapidly, and so is the world's confidence in India, he said, citing Q1 GDP growth and Japanese rating agency JCRA's India rating upgrade.