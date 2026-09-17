UPI MDR For Capital Markets: Why A Tiny Fee Could Test India’s Zero-brokerage Model

UPI MDR of 0.02% could pressure India’s ₹0-brokerage business model.
Investors face limited direct costs, with ₹1 lakh attracting ₹20 MDR.
Frequent fund transfers and quarterly settlements could increase brokers’ payment costs.
Starting October 15, selected UPI payments above ₹2,000 will attract a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), but the change does not mean every UPI transaction above that threshold will suddenly become chargeable. The rules create separate treatment for recurring payments through UPI AutoPay and mandates, while transactions linked to mutual funds and other capital-market activities will fall under a lower MDR structure.
For investors, the immediate impact may appear negligible. The Merchant Discount Rate for capital-market transactions, including payments towards mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers and dealers, has been set at 0.02% of the transaction value, capped at ₹300 per transaction.
The charge, however, is not meant to be imposed directly on customers. The key distinction is that MDR applies to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, with the charge sitting within the payment ecosystem.
A ₹50,000 payment towards an eligible capital-market transaction, for instance, would attract an MDR of ₹10 at the prescribed 0.02% rate. Even a ₹1 lakh investment would translate into an MDR of ₹20.
That makes the direct cost relatively small for a typical long-term investor. But for brokers, particularly discount and zero-brokerage platforms handling millions of fund transfers, the economics could look very different.
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Why Investors May Barely Feel the Charge
For retail investors, the immediate question is whether the new MDR will make investing through UPI more expensive.
The answer, based on the framework provided, is that the MDR is a charge within the payment ecosystem rather than a direct customer fee. The government has said banks should ensure merchants do not pass the MDR on to customers, while UPI apps are prohibited from imposing additional platform or hidden charges.
The structure also distinguishes recurring payments from other transactions. Investors who have already set up a recurring mutual fund SIP through UPI AutoPay can continue with their scheduled payments without the prescribed MDR being applied to the AutoPay transaction.
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The Ministry of Finance said the lower rate for capital-market transactions is intended to support continued retail participation in formal financial markets.
That distinction is important because mutual fund investors using recurring mandates are not facing the same MDR treatment as other specified capital-market payments.
L Parth Nyati, CEO, Swastika Investmart, said the 0.02% MDR is unlikely to materially change the cost of investing for most retail investors, although it could have a more noticeable impact on brokers.
“At 0.02%, a ₹1 lakh investment would translate into an MDR of just ₹20, illustrating the relatively small absolute cost for a typical transaction,” Nyati said.
For a long-term investor making occasional investments, therefore, the charge is unlikely to be the central issue. The bigger question is how frequently money moves through the UPI-broking ecosystem and who ultimately absorbs the cumulative cost.
The Broker Problem
For a broker, a UPI transfer into a trading account does not necessarily mean a trade will happen. A customer can transfer money, leave it unused and later move it back out. The broker may still have to bear the payment cost even though no brokerage or other trading revenue is generated.
Nithin Kamath, CEO and Founder of Zerodha, said MDR on UPI was probably inevitable given the scale of UPI adoption, and could potentially encourage more competition in a market where three apps account for more than 95% of the market.
But he questioned whether the proposed MDR structure makes sense for investing and broking.
“The problem with broking is that there is no guarantee that money transferred to a broker will actually result in a transaction,” Kamath said.
Brokers cannot force a customer to trade after transferring money, he added. If the broker cannot pass the UPI charge on to the customer, there is effectively no limit to the cost that a customer could impose without generating revenue for the broker.
Kamath illustrated the issue with a hypothetical example: 10,000 customers making 50 UPI transfers of ₹2 lakh each in a month without executing a single trade could potentially cost the broker around ₹2 crore at the proposed MDR.
The example highlights why the economics of a UPI payment are fundamentally different for an investor and a broker.
For the investor, the question is how much they pay on a transaction. For the broker, the question is how many transactions occur without generating any corresponding revenue.
Quarterly Settlement Concern
Kamath pointed to SEBI's quarterly settlement rules, under which brokers are required to send unused funds back to clients every month or quarter. Customers then transfer these funds back into their broking accounts, with more than half of these transfers happening through UPI, according to Kamath.
This creates a recurring flow of money between customers and brokers that is driven partly by regulation rather than trading activity.
“Regulation essentially forces this movement of money every month or quarter, and the broker could end up bearing the cost when the money comes back, without any incremental benefit or revenue,” Kamath said.
This is particularly relevant to discount brokers because their business models are built around keeping transaction costs low.
Kamath said Zerodha currently does not charge brokerage on equity delivery trades because its economics allow it to offer them for free. But if every UPI transfer starts carrying an additional cost regardless of whether the customer actually trades, he does not see how the broker can absorb that indefinitely.
His preference would be for an MDR structure with a much lower cap for broking transactions.
“I think having an MDR is okay,” Kamath said. “But something like 0.02% with a cap of ₹5 or ₹10 per transaction seems much more reasonable for broking, instead of a cap as high as ₹300.”
Why ₹20 For An Investor Can Become A Big Cost For Brokers
The difference between the investor and broker impact comes down to frequency.
Rubina Singla, Founder of Equitrust, said the 0.02% MDR is unlikely to materially affect a long-term investor making a ₹1 lakh investment because the implied ₹20 cost is relatively small.
“The real story is frequency, not size,” Singla said.
Discount and free brokers operate on thin servicing margins and depend on high transaction volumes, including repeated fund transfers that do not always convert into trades, she said.
“Multiply ₹20–40 per transfer across millions of customers, and it starts to look less like a UPI fee and more like a structural cost pressure on zero-brokerage economics,” Singla said.
That distinction could become increasingly important as brokers decide how to absorb the additional payment cost.
Will Brokers Absorb It Or Change Their Pricing?
Nyati said discount brokers have built their proposition around low or zero brokerage, relying on scale, ancillary revenues and tight operating costs. If brokers have to absorb MDR on every UPI pay-in, the cumulative cost could become meaningful, particularly for active and intraday traders who make frequent fund transfers.
“The key question will be whether brokers absorb the cost to preserve their low-cost positioning or gradually recover it through other revenue streams,” Nyati said.
Singla similarly identified several possible responses from brokers: absorbing the cost, encouraging high-frequency users to shift towards bank transfers or virtual accounts, or gradually introducing charges elsewhere in the fee structure.
This means the MDR may not necessarily show up as a straightforward “UPI fee” for investors.
Instead, its effect could emerge indirectly through changes to brokerage pricing, payment preferences or other charges as platforms attempt to protect their margins.
NSE Expects An Initial Impact On Volumes
The change could also have a short-term impact on market activity. NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said there could be an initial impact on transaction volumes after MDR charges above ₹2,000 are introduced, although he expects activity to normalise over time.
“There may be some impact initially on transaction volumes only in the short term due to MDR charges above ₹2,000. After some time it's likely to normalise,” Chauhan said.
The distinction between one-time investing and repeated account funding could therefore matter for market volumes as well.
A long-term investor making an occasional mutual fund or securities purchase may have little reason to change behaviour. But active traders and customers who repeatedly move money in and out of broking accounts may have a greater incentive to reconsider how they fund their accounts.
Bigger Test For Zero-brokerage Model
The new MDR framework therefore creates two very different stories.
For investors, 0.02% is a relatively small number. A ₹50,000 eligible transaction means ₹10, while a ₹1 lakh transaction means ₹20. UPI AutoPay and mandates also receive separate treatment, and the charge is not supposed to become a direct customer fee.
For brokers, however, the relevant calculation is not the size of one transaction but the number of transactions, their frequency and whether those transfers generate revenue.
That is why the policy could matter more to the economics of discount broking than to the cost of investing itself.
As Singla put it, the issue is not whether 0.02% is expensive for investors, but whether it becomes the first structural cost pressure on the ₹0-brokerage model.
The ultimate impact will depend on how brokers respond. They could absorb the cost, change payment behaviour, adjust other revenue streams or introduce new charges.
For investors, that means the immediate MDR may be barely noticeable. But if the cost changes the economics of how India's discount brokers operate, the longer-term impact could be felt not through the UPI transaction itself, but through the pricing model built around it.