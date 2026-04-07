Trump Says Iran Deal ‘Not Good Enough,’ Warns of Total Destruction if Talks Fail

"We are obliterating the country. I hate to say it, but we are obliterating the country. They just don't want to say 'uncle'. They don't want to cry, as the expression goes, 'uncle' — but they will. And if they don't, they'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything,” Trump said. He said Iran could be ‘taken out’ in a single night. He also added that if he had a choice, he ‘would have taken the oil; it is there for the taking.’