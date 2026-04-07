Trump Says Iran Deal ‘Not Good Enough,’ Warns of Total Destruction if Talks Fail

US President Donald Trump said Iran has made a “significant” proposal to end the conflict, but maintained that the offer is “not good enough” to secure a deal.
Trump reiterated that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon” and warned of harsh consequences if negotiations collapse, heightening geopolitical uncertainty.
Iran rejected Washington’s earlier 15-point proposal as “excessively demanding” and has instead outlined a 10-point ceasefire framework including sanctions relief and secure Strait of Hormuz transit.
US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his team has received a proposal from Iran with the objective of ending the ongoing conflict. However, he stated that the proposal was insufficient but acknowledged that it was a ‘significant step.’ "I have seen every proposal you can imagine... They've made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal — a significant step. It's not good enough, but it is a very significant step. They are negotiating now, but it's still a very significant step," Trump said.
He stressed that ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon’ and referred to his decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed under former President Barack Obama, ANI reported.
He argued that if Washington had ‘not broken the Barack Obama nuclear deal, Israel would have been gone, and the entire Middle East would be in big trouble.’
Investors and markets across the globe alike are bracing for a possible escalation as Trump, in unusually harsh language, threatened to ‘blow up everything if a deal is not reached by Tuesday.’
"We are obliterating the country. I hate to say it, but we are obliterating the country. They just don't want to say 'uncle'. They don't want to cry, as the expression goes, 'uncle' — but they will. And if they don't, they'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything,” Trump said. He said Iran could be ‘taken out’ in a single night. He also added that if he had a choice, he ‘would have taken the oil; it is there for the taking.’
10-Point Resolution
Last month, Iran rejected a 15-point resolution proposed by Washington and suggested its own 10-point ceasefire plan to permanently end the war, the report said, citing Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency.
Tehran’s plan outlined comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting international sanctions on Iran, and facilitating reconstruction efforts.
Iran rejected the earlier proposal from the US to end the war and open the Strait as ‘excessively demanding’ and stated that it has prepared its own set of demands to end the escalating geopolitical tension in the region.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said Tehran has now compiled and formalised its own demands, hinting that negotiations will proceed only if these conditions are met.
"The US 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands. The possibility that the 'pilot rescue in Isfahan' was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran's enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.