ASBL Shares the Stage with CM Revanth Reddy at Way2News Conclave on Hyderabad's Real Estate Future

When asked about the apparent slowdown in the current real estate market and investments, the CM addressed the online noise directly. He stated simply "people putting investment into propaganda, writing lies themselves and believing them." Pointing to the Financial District, he said, the area has become a major global hub because the government focused on providing top-tier infrastructure, allowing private builders to do what they do best and creating a space where top global companies want to invest. Today, nearly 10 lakh people work there. Highlighting the incredible demand in the micro-market, he noted that land in nearby Raidurg's Knowledge Park recently sold for a record ₹184 crore per acre. The lesson, he said, is simple: the government’s core job is to deliver excellent foundational infrastructure like the metro, high-speed highways, and seamless airport connectivity, which gives investors and builders the confidence to develop the city.