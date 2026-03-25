Iran rejects a 15-point US ceasefire proposal conveyed via Pakistani intermediaries
Tehran demands a total sanctions lift and closure of all US military bases
The IRGC now dominates Iran's stance on regional security and maritime control
Iran has outlined sweeping conditions for any ceasefire or renewed negotiations with the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes in response to the 15-point proposal Washington has recently put forward aimed at de-escalating the conflict.
Tehran’s demands reportedly include an immediate halt to hostilities, firm guarantees that the conflict will not resume, the lifting of all sanctions, an end to Israeli strikes on Iran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and the right to retain its missile programme without restrictions.
Iran’s Key Demands
Among its more far-reaching demands are the closure of all American military bases in the Gulf, reparations for damages caused by attacks on Iran and a new framework governing the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Tehran to collect transit fees and exercise effective control over the route.
As per Reuters report, senior Iranian sources indicate that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has emerged as the dominant force influencing Tehran’s stance, with any decision on negotiations now closely tied to its position.
US Ceasefire Plan
The US proposal, conveyed through intermediaries including Pakistan, reportedly calls for a one-month ceasefire and broader steps to end the conflict.
These include curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, a halt to support for proxy groups, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.
Pakistan has reportedly offered to host further talks, but Tehran has publicly rejected the possibility of direct negotiations, stating that there is “no chance” of a deal under current conditions.
Trump’s Rejects Iran’s Demands
The administration of Donald Trump has described Iran’s demands as “ridiculous and unrealistic.” At the same time, uncertainty remains over whether Israel would support any proposed ceasefire framework.
The standoff highlights the significant gap between the two sides, with Washington seeking a limited pathway to de-escalation, while Tehran is pushing for a broader political settlement that would redefine sanctions, regional military presence, and control over key maritime routes.