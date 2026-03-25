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Iran's Counter Demands vs US 15-Point Conditions; What Tehran Really Wants from Trump

Iran counters the US 15-point plan with demands for the closure of all Gulf bases, war reparations, and transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran Demands US Exit Gulf & Pay Reparations in Response to Trump’s Ceasefire Proposal
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran rejects a 15-point US ceasefire proposal conveyed via Pakistani intermediaries

  • Tehran demands a total sanctions lift and closure of all US military bases

  • The IRGC now dominates Iran's stance on regional security and maritime control

Iran has outlined sweeping conditions for any ceasefire or renewed negotiations with the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes in response to the 15-point proposal Washington has recently put forward aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

Tehran’s demands reportedly include an immediate halt to hostilities, firm guarantees that the conflict will not resume, the lifting of all sanctions, an end to Israeli strikes on Iran-aligned groups such as Hezbollah and the right to retain its missile programme without restrictions.

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2 March 2026

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Iran’s Key Demands

Among its more far-reaching demands are the closure of all American military bases in the Gulf, reparations for damages caused by attacks on Iran and a new framework governing the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Tehran to collect transit fees and exercise effective control over the route.

As per Reuters report, senior Iranian sources indicate that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has emerged as the dominant force influencing Tehran’s stance, with any decision on negotiations now closely tied to its position.

US Ceasefire Plan

The US proposal, conveyed through intermediaries including Pakistan, reportedly calls for a one-month ceasefire and broader steps to end the conflict.

These include curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, a halt to support for proxy groups, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.

Pakistan has reportedly offered to host further talks, but Tehran has publicly rejected the possibility of direct negotiations, stating that there is “no chance” of a deal under current conditions.

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Trump’s Rejects Iran’s Demands

The administration of Donald Trump has described Iran’s demands as “ridiculous and unrealistic.” At the same time, uncertainty remains over whether Israel would support any proposed ceasefire framework.

The standoff highlights the significant gap between the two sides, with Washington seeking a limited pathway to de-escalation, while Tehran is pushing for a broader political settlement that would redefine sanctions, regional military presence, and control over key maritime routes.

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