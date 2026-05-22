RBI Transfers Record ₹2.86 Lakh Cr Surplus To Centre Amid Fiscal Pressure

The windfall arrives as the government faces a potentially wider fiscal deficit than targeted. A Reuters poll has placed the deficit at 4.7% of GDP for the current fiscal year, above the government's own target of 4.3% and last year's 4.4%. Some economists put the figure as high as 5% of GDP. The RBI dividend, classified as non-tax revenue, will count towards narrowing that gap. Total non-tax revenue for FY27 is projected at Rs 6.66 lakh crore, marginally below the ₹6.67 lakh crore recorded in FY26.