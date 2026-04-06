Iran Warns of Turning War Into ‘Living Hell’ After Trump’s Threats

Iran warned it will respond ‘in kind’ if the US targets its infrastructure, with officials cautioning of a potential ‘living hell’ scenario.
Donald Trump threatened further military action and warned of strikes on power plants and bridges if Tehran fails to reach an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian leaders condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, calling it a sign of “moral collapse” amid rapidly escalating West Asia tensions.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned Washington that Tehran will respond ‘in kind’ to any attack on its infrastructure, in response to US President Donald Trump’s latest threats, Al Jazeera reported.
"Our armed forces have made it clear that, in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind," the report said, citing Baghaei. "Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States, or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran," he added.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned that the US is at risk of being dragged into a ‘living hell’ after Trump’s threat.
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands. Make no mistake: you won’t gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.
Trump threatened further military action against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington for conflict resolution and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," Trump said in an interview with Axios. Prior to the interview, Trump issued a threat on the social media platform Truth Social that Iran’s critical infrastructure will be targeted if demands are not met.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump posted, in unusually harsh language.
In an escalating situation in West Asia, the US struck down Iran’s biggest bridge and called on Tehran to make a deal before it is ‘too late.’ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and said in a post on X, “Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender.” He also added that such actions ‘convey the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray.’