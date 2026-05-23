The Phoenix Mills Limited Reimagines Phoenix MarketCity Pune as Phoenix Avenue of Stars

Commenting on the transformation, Rashmi Sen - Whole Time Director and CEO Malls, The Phoenix Mills Limited said: “Phoenix MarketCity Pune has evolved significantly alongside the city’s growth over the years. The transformation into Phoenix Avenue of Stars reflects our continued commitment towards enhancing and premiumising our retail destinations in line with changing consumer aspirations and global benchmarks. With upgraded infrastructure, a stronger design language, an elevated brand portfolio and differentiated customer engagement, Phoenix Avenue of Stars represents the next chapter in PML’s vision of creating world-class urban retail environments.” About Phoenix Avenue of Stars Phoenix Avenue of Stars, formerly known as Phoenix MarketCity Pune, is located in Viman Nagar, Pune. Opened in 2011, the development has evolved into one of Pune’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations, serving a large and growing catchment across the city and neighbouring markets.