Iran Rejects Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum as Hormuz Tensions Escalate: All We Know

Iran rejects Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum amid escalating tensions over Strait of Hormuz.
US warns of military action if shipping lane remains closed, raising risks.
Diplomatic efforts falter as rhetoric intensifies and deadlines shorten rapidly.
Iran's central military command has rejected the recent ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to attack major infrastructure if no peace deal is reached within 48 hours, reported Al Jazeera.
This comes after tensions rose when the US leader warned of strong military action if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.
Responding to the ultimatum, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, representing the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters, characterised the American president's rhetoric as "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".
This defiant stance from Tehran comes after President Trump warned on Truth Social platform on April 4 that Iran has 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them".
The post served as a stern reminder of his previous 10-day deadline given to the Islamic Republic.
"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out--48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Tensions Escalate Rapidly
The rising rhetoric is a big change from earlier diplomatic openings.
Trump said on March 26 that he was putting off strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure until April 6, 2026.
At that time, the US President claimed the extension came as per a "request" from the Iranian Government, adding that negotiations were "going very well."
"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well," the post read.
Before this, Trump had told the US Department of War to wait five days before taking military action against Iranian power plants because they were still busy with other things.
This came after he had already warned Tehran that it had 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk attacks on its energy facilities.
Global Trade at Risk
According to reports, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world because it handles around 20% of all oil and LNG flows.
Any disruption can quickly raise fuel prices and cause shortages, especially in Asia, where countries like India rely heavily on imports for energy and industrial goods.