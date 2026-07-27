EIL Signs Pact With Maritime Regulator DGMA for Consultancy on Infrastructure Projects

Engineers India Ltd has signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to provide engineering consultancy and project management services for maritime infrastructure projects.
The partnership will cover feasibility studies, infrastructure planning, technology integration and capacity enhancement across the maritime sector.
The collaboration is aligned with the government's push to build world-class maritime infrastructure and improve operational efficiency through modern technologies.
State-owned Engineers India Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to provide engineering consultancy, technical advisory and project management services for the development and modernisation of India's maritime infrastructure.
The agreement, signed on July 24, provides a framework under which Engineers India Ltd (EIL) will support the maritime regulator in planning, developing and implementing projects across the sector, the company said in a statement.
Under the pact, EIL will leverage its expertise in hydrocarbon, marine and offshore engineering to assist the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) in executing projects aimed at enhancing India's maritime capabilities.
The scope of work includes feasibility studies, infrastructure planning, technology integration, capacity enhancement and other specialised technical services to be identified jointly.
The collaboration will also draw on EIL's capabilities in engineering, project management, digital solutions, sustainability and infrastructure development to support the implementation of maritime projects.
The partnership is aligned with the government's objective of developing world-class maritime infrastructure and strengthening the sector as a driver of economic growth, the statement said.
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It is also expected to help improve operational efficiency, promote sustainability and accelerate the adoption of modern technologies in maritime infrastructure development and administration.
The Directorate General of Maritime Administration, formerly known as the Directorate General of Shipping, functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, while EIL is a public sector engineering consultancy and EPC company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.