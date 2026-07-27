Radisson Signs 10 Hotels In July, Expands Footprint Across 7 Indian States

"These 10 signings reflect a deliberate strategy: layering our upscale brands into high-barrier gateway markets while using asset-light, franchise-led models to scale quickly into underserved tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It's this dual approach for us, depth in the metros, breadth in the emerging markets that continues to set our India growth apart," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.