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Infosys headcount falls by 532 employees in Jun quarter

Indian IT services company Infosys saw its employee count drop sequentially by 532 in the first quarter, with the total workforce tally at 3,28,062.

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Infosys headcount falls by 532 employees in Jun quarter
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Indian IT services company Infosys saw its employee count drop sequentially by 532 in the first quarter, with the total workforce tally at 3,28,062.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it hired over 4,000 college graduates in the just-concluded quarter. Overall, it plans to recruit 20,000 college graduates this fiscal, similar to the previous year.

"This year we have a plan to recruit 20,000 college graduates. We have already done over 4,000 in the first quarter. But equally, we see that there is a productivity benefit that will continue to come through...," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

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Attrition for the quarter inched up to 13 per cent against 12.6 per cent in the preceding quarter.

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Infosys' total workforce stood at 3,28,062 employees as of June 30, 2026, sliding from 3,28,594 at the end of March 2026, marking a net decline of 532 employees when seen sequentially.

Seen year-on-year, however, Infosys added 4,274 employees, increasing its headcount from 3,23,788 in the June 2025 quarter.

In comparison, India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a workforce count of 5,93,798 employees after adding about 9,200 employees sequentially.

HCL Technologies had reported a drop of 3,292 employees in its workforce numbers for the June quarter, bringing its total headcount down to 2,23,889 in Q1 FY27 from 2,27,181 in the preceding quarter.

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On the other hand, Wipro’s headcount increased by 888 employees quarter-on-quarter (to 2,43,044 in Q1 FY27), and on a year-on-year basis, it added 9,812 employees from 2,33,232 in the year-ago period.

Incidentally, Infosys is the last among major Indian IT services companies to announce its Q1 results this earnings season.

On Thursday, Infosys reported a 12.2 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter, and tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

India's second-largest IT services company saw revenue for Q1FY27 rise 14 per cent to Rs 48,211 crore.

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Infosys also named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 1, 2027, after incumbent Salil Parekh completes his second term, marking the end of a nine-year tenure. 

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