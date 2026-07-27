Shriram Fin Aims to Double Gold Loan Share in Loan Book in 3 Years

As of June 2026, the lender's overall gold loans outstanding stood at ₹7,514 crore, accounting for 2.39% of the overall ₹3.13 lakh crore loan book. Gold loans' share has been steadily increasing in recent times, and the first quarter of FY27 also saw a 46% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the portfolio and 13% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.