Meta, CleanMax Partner for 900 MW Renewable Energy Capacity in India

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, said in the statement, "Meta connects billions of people every day through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads while helping shape the future of digital and AI infrastructure. We are thrilled to partner with Meta." Amanda Yang, Head of Clean and Renewable Energy, Meta, said in the statement, "These agreements represent meaningful progress in supporting our renewable energy goals in the region."