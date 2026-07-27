Mahindra Lifespace Q1 Sales Bookings Jump 2-Fold to ₹925 Cr in June Quarter on Strong Home Sales

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' sales bookings more than doubled to ₹925 crore in the June quarter, driven by robust demand for residential projects.
The company launched 1.36 million sq ft during the quarter, while customer collections stood at ₹527 crore and 957 homes were handed over.
Mahindra Lifespace had earlier reported a 67% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹85.55 crore for the first quarter of FY27.
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's sales bookings jumped more than twofold to ₹925 crore during the June quarter on strong housing demand.
Its sales bookings or pre-sales in the residential vertical stood at ₹449 crore in the year-ago period.
In its latest investors' presentation, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd informed that it sold 0.6 million sq ft and launched 1.36 million sq ft area during the first quarter of this fiscal.
The collection of funds from customers stood at ₹527 crore. It handed over 957 homes to customers.
Recently, Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported a 67% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹85.55 crore for the June quarter of FY27.
Its net profit stood at ₹51.26 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income zoomed to ₹977.54 crore from ₹40.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.
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Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, "We have begun FY27 on a strong footing, delivering robust pre-sales growth and healthy profitability".
Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has a portfolio of 55.50 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities.
It has over 5,500 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.