Karnataka Deputy CM Proposes Sister City Partnership With Peru to Boost Bilateral Trade to USD 10 Bn

Karnataka proposed a Sister City Agreement between Bengaluru and Lima.
The partnership aims to boost cooperation in trade, education, healthcare, technology and culture.
Peru invited Karnataka businesses to explore investment opportunities in the country.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has proposed a historic 'Sister City Agreement' between Bengaluru and Lima, the capital of Peru, aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, education, innovation, healthcare, and culture, officials said on Monday.
This is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with the Republic of Peru, they said.
According to an official statement, the proposal was made while addressing a high-level diplomatic reception held in Bengaluru on June 28, to commemorate the 205th Independence Day of the Republic of Peru and celebrate 63 years of diplomatic relations between India and Peru.
Speaking on the occasion, Parameshwara drew parallels between Peru's Latin American liberation movement and India's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting the shared values of democracy, resilience, and inclusive development that continue to shape relations between the two nations.
Emphasising Karnataka's global economic leadership, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state contributes more than 40% of India's IT software exports and biotechnology production, making it the country's undisputed technology and innovation hub.
He noted that the overwhelming response to the recently concluded Global Investors Meet further reaffirmed Karnataka's position as one of the world's most attractive investment destinations.
"A Sister City partnership between Bengaluru and a leading city in Peru will open new institutional channels for collaboration in trade, education, healthcare, technology, innovation and cultural exchange. This initiative has the potential to serve as a catalyst for expanding bilateral trade between India and Peru to $10 billion in the coming years," Parameshwara said.
Addressing the gathering, Peruvian Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, described Bengaluru as one of the world's foremost innovation capitals and invited Indian businesses to explore investment opportunities in Peru.
"Bengaluru has established itself as a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. We encourage investors and business leaders from Karnataka to expand their presence in Peru and become partners in our country's growth story," the Ambassador said.
He further highlighted Peru's interest in collaborating with Indian technology companies in emerging sectors such as AI, digital transformation, fintech, cybersecurity, and space technologies, describing these areas as key pillars of future bilateral cooperation.