HSBC Announces Plans For Integrated Campus In Bengaluru

India is home to HSBC’s largest Global Service & Technology Centres, with more than 40,000 colleagues supporting the bank’s global businesses, customers, and operations. These centres have evolved into critical capability hubs, playing an important role in delivering technology, operations, risk management, financial crime compliance, data and analytics, digital transformation, and enterprise-wide innovation for HSBC worldwide. This investment will further the ability of the capability centres to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world.