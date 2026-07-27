Rupee Rises 28 Paise to 96.25 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

"He's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz said, adding, "We've had both Oman and Iran, and a number of our other negotiators, engaged at every level, from the most senior levels all the way down to the technical level over the past few weeks, and particularly in the past few days." On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 613.80 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 76,673.57, while the Nifty climbed 165.40 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 23,931.55.