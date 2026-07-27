  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Rupee rises 28 paise to 9625 against us dollar in early trade

Rupee Rises 28 Paise to 96.25 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The domestic currency strengthened in early trade as falling crude oil prices, a weaker dollar and improving global risk sentiment boosted investor confidence

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Rupee Rises 28 Paise to 96.25 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The rupee appreciated 28 paise to 96.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, supported by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions.

  • A weaker dollar index and strong gains in domestic equity markets also supported the local currency, according to forex traders.

  • The recovery came after the US and Iran signalled a pause in hostilities, lifting global market sentiment.

The rupee gained 28 paise to 96.25 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, taking cues from a sharp fall in crude oil prices and positive global sentiment after the US and Iran signalled an easing of tensions in West Asia.

The American currency index also retreated from an elevated level, while domestic equities witnessed a strong buying trend, supporting the local currency further, forex traders said.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.18 but lost some ground to trade at 96.28 against the greenback, logging a gain of 28 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee recovered from a low level and settled 20 paise higher at 96.53 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.26 per cent at 101.04.

Advertisement

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 4.17 per cent lower at USD 92.74 per barrel in futures trade.

Analysts attributed the recovery in crude prices to the easing of tensions in West Asia as the US and Iran paused strikes against each other.

null - null
India's Crude Import Bill Rises 61% Despite Buying Less Oil Amid West Asia Tensions

BY Outlook Business Desk

US President Donald Trump is "giving talks some space", Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News.

"He's giving it a little bit of room," Waltz said, adding, "We've had both Oman and Iran, and a number of our other negotiators, engaged at every level, from the most senior levels all the way down to the technical level over the past few weeks, and particularly in the past few days." On the domestic equity market front, Sensex rose 613.80 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 76,673.57, while the Nifty climbed 165.40 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 23,931.55.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,892.77 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

Related Content
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×