Maharashtra to Shift All Rural Water Supply Schemes to Solar Power: Fadnavis

Fadnavis directed officials to prepare a comprehensive solarisation policy for rural water supply schemes.
He said no scheme should be shut down because of unpaid power bills.
The chief minister asked for a solar energy roadmap through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency.
The Maharashtra government will shift all rural water supply schemes to solar energy in a phased manner to reduce electricity dues, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
Chairing a meeting on the rural drinking water policy, Fadnavis directed officials to formulate a comprehensive solarisation policy for water supply schemes, an official release said.
The chief minister noted that outstanding electricity bills of several water supply projects have been rising, and said no scheme should be forced to shut down because of unpaid power dues.
He asked the department to prepare a solar energy roadmap through the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency.
All rural water supply projects should be implemented in line with the Centre's norm of providing 55 litres of potable water per person per day, the CM added.
The chief minister also directed the establishment of maintenance units at the taluka level for all rural water supply schemes. Gram panchayats should be involved in the functioning of these units, while maintenance costs should be met through water tariff collections, he said.
Where recovery of water charges is inadequate, local self-government bodies should provide financial support, Fadnavis said.
He also instructed officials to prepare a panel of approved agencies for repair works. Gram sabhas should be allowed to appoint agencies from the panel, he said.
According to officials, solarisation of a total of 22,185 water supply schemes has been proposed across Maharashtra.