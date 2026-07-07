How AgriPV’s Double Engine Effect Gives Financial Security to Farmers

India has long punched above its weight on the global climate stage. From meeting its previous Nationally Determined Contribution targets well ahead of schedule to unveiling more ambitious NDCs for 2035, the country has consistently demonstrated that development and decarbonisation can go hand in hand. With a firm commitment to achieving net zero by 2070, India’s climate ambition is not merely rhetorical. Yet the next phase of climate leadership demands something even more practical — solving for growth, energy security, food security, water stress, and land scarcity all at once. That is exactly where AgriPV, or agrivoltaics, deserves a far bigger place in the national conversation.