Avaada Electro Operationalises 3 GW Solar Cell Production Line in Nagpur

Avaada Electro on Monday announced the operationalisation of a 3 GW solar cell production line at its manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
The line is part of the company's 6 GW high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing facility, established as part of its vision to achieve 12 GW of solar cell capacity.
"Avaada Electro has advanced its 6 GW high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at its integrated solar manufacturing factory in Butibori, Nagpur," a company statement said.
The first 3 GW production line is now operational, while the balance capacity is under ramp-up, the Avaada Group firm said.
The company currently operates 8.50 GW of N-Type TOPCon glass-to-glass module capacity across Nagpur and Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, and is planning to add 5.10 GW to reach 13.60 GW of module capacity.
It is also progressing towards adding another 6 GW solar cell line at Greater Noida, taking total solar cell production capacity to 12 GW.
As a part of backward integration, the company is also planning 3 GW of ingot and wafer capacity at Nagpur.