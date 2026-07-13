  1. home
  2. News
  3. Avaada electro operationalises 3 gw solar cell production line in nagpur

Avaada Electro Operationalises 3 GW Solar Cell Production Line in Nagpur

The first 3 GW production line is now operational, while the balance capacity is under ramp-up, the Avaada Group firm said

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Freepik
Avaada Electro operationalises 3 GW solar cell production line in Nagpur Photo: Freepik
info_icon

 Avaada Electro on Monday announced the operationalisation of a 3 GW solar cell production line at its manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The line is part of the company's 6 GW high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing facility, established as part of its vision to achieve 12 GW of solar cell capacity.

"Avaada Electro has advanced its 6 GW high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at its integrated solar manufacturing factory in Butibori, Nagpur," a company statement said.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The first 3 GW production line is now operational, while the balance capacity is under ramp-up, the Avaada Group firm said.

Related Content
Related Content

The company currently operates 8.50 GW of N-Type TOPCon glass-to-glass module capacity across Nagpur and Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, and is planning to add 5.10 GW to reach 13.60 GW of module capacity.

It is also progressing towards adding another 6 GW solar cell line at Greater Noida, taking total solar cell production capacity to 12 GW.

As a part of backward integration, the company is also planning 3 GW of ingot and wafer capacity at Nagpur.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×