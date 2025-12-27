Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition Long-Term Review: I’m Excited for the Future of ThinkPad Laptops

This isn’t to say that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G13 is perfect, far from it. But it has brought joy back to the Windows side of laptops. Again, I mean it when I say that. Over long periods with this laptop, I genuinely forgot that I was carrying it in my backpack. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon G13 is lightweight, sleek, and premium-looking. It also still has the TrackPoint pointer in the middle of the keyboard.